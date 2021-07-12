PUPILS at a school in the Caerphilly borough have been walking the equivalent of the UK's entire coastline - without leaving their school grounds.

The pupils at Pontllanfraith Primary School are doing a ‘Daily Mile’ event to raise money for Tŷ Hafan in memory of their classmate.

Thomas Meacham would have been in Year 6 and was cared for by Tŷ Hafan before his death.

His classmates wanted to complete a challenge in his memory before they began secondary school, but the pandemic put a hold on this last year. So far, they have raised £1,125 with the whole school taking part after the challenge was organised by Year 6 teacher Emily Wills.

“My class have been working on promotion work to gain more sponsors for the challenge, in the form of posters, flyers, presentations and videos,” said Miss Wills.

“My student ambassadors have also put together a project on our journey so far and are writing about why we are completing this fundraising project and why it is close to their hearts.

“They are thoroughly enjoying all the work to complete this project and for such a great cause.”

The school will also be dedicating a new shelter in the playground to Thomas’ memory. It will be decorated with a mural to reflect the fundraising project.

James Meacham, Thomas’ father, said the family are ‘very proud’ of the pupils who are fundraising in his memory.

Caerphilly County Borough Council cabinet member for learning and leisure, Cllr Ross Whiting, said: “The Daily Mile is a fun and easy way for young people to improve their health and wellbeing. In this instance, the pupils have also decided to fundraise for a charity close to their hearts whilst remaining active.

“We at CCBC are all incredibly proud of everyone involved in raising money for such a worthy charity in memory of Thomas.”