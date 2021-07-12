A ROAD is blocked in Chepstow following a two vehicle crash.

It happened on Steep Street and is affecting Hardwick Hill Lane to B4293 Hardwick Terrace.

Congestion is back to Tutshill with delays of 11 minutes and increasing on Hardwick Hill Westbound between Tidenham Lane and Hardwick Hill Lane.

Recovery has been requested and is on the way.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: 

“We received a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars in Steep Street, Chepstow at around 6.25am on Monday 12 July.

“Officers have attended to assist with traffic management and no injuries were reported.

“Incident ongoing.”