A NEW leadership programme has been created by Caerphilly Council and Gwent Police.

Launched by Welsh Government minister for social justice, Jane Hutt, on Wednesday, July 7, the ‘MeUs’ initiative is aimed at developing a new generation of bold and innovative leaders.

It is the brainchild of council chief executive Christina Harrhy and Gwent Police’s chief constable Pam Kelly who share an aspiration to develop an ambitious leadership programme to ensure senior managers are equipped with the highest levels of skills and competencies.

The first group of people to take part in the programme will be four employees from Caerphilly council and four from Gwent Police.

Ms Harrhy said: “I’m really excited to be working with the chief constable to lead this pioneering new initiative that will see a police force and a local authority join together to develop leaders with shared values and priorities who are focused on delivering excellent public services for our citizens.

“Caerphilly council and Gwent Police share many similarities. We have similar values, cultures and priorities to serve the local community and we know that when we work together, we really can deliver the best public service for and with our residents.”

Ms Kelly said: “We have a shared ambition to develop senior managers who will lead both organisations as we embark upon our journeys of transformation over the next few years. We need to have bold and ambitious leadership in place to help us deliver the changes that are required to ensure we are resilient, innovative and able to meet the ever-changing demands of our communities. I’d like to wish the first cohort the best of luck as they embark on their journey of improvement.”

The programme will take place over 12 months and will be delivered by the University of South Wales. The initial group taking part will be instrumental in helping to shape the direction and content of the course for future participants.