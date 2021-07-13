A TWO-BEDROOM, end-terrace property is set to go under the hammer later this week - and it could be yours.

Located in Crumlin, Caerphilly, this house needs a bit of care and attention, but the potential is certainly there.

Later this week (Wednesday, July 14), a property auction kicks off, in a bid to find a new owner for 15 Hillside Road.

According to Auction House South Wales, who are responsible for auctioning the property, it has a guide price of £75,000 – plus fees.

15 Hillside Road, Crumlin

Set out over three storeys, it is a reasonably decent sized property, with garden space to the rear, front and side.

Pictures of the property show that many rooms inside the house are in decent condition, others require a decent amount of work to get them to a liveable standard.

The bathroom appears to have been fairly recently renovated, while the living rooms, kitchen, and bedrooms could use a little modernisation, though no drastic work appears needed here.

According to the selling agents, it is the two rooms on the lower ground floor where attention is needed – and pictures show these rooms to have seen better days.

What’s more, the staircase connecting this space to the ground floor kitchen also appear to need some work to get them to a liveable standard.

Parts of the property need some work

The sloped garden also needs some attention, with pictures showing that it is rather overgrown at this time.

Auction House South Wales are offering viewings of the property before the auction.

But, for those who are unable to do so on short notice, there is also the option to walk around the property virtually, online.

This can also be connected to a virtual reality device for a even more immersive property viewing experience.

The property at 15 Hillside Road is set to be sold at auction later this week, and the listing can be viewed online here.

