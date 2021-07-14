THERE are plans to install a further 230 new litter bins across Newport.
The work is part of the council’s commitment to increase the number of bins on the city's streets, and cut litter.
Forty bins were installed last month, with a further 190 planned. This includes 40 bins which will be installed alongside brand-new bus shelters.
Most bins will be placed at new sites across the city. A minority are direct replacements for smaller post-mounted bins to increase capacity. These smaller bins will be redeployed to other areas across Newport.
Cllr Roger Jeavons, deputy leader of the council, said: "I'm delighted to be able to announce this increase in our street bin capacity.
"We know that clean streets are a priority for our residents. We’re working to deliver that priority, and this will bring the total of new litter bins in the city to over 300 in the last twelve months."
The locations of these bins have been decided through consultation with local volunteer litter picking groups, requests from the public and the experience of our street cleansing team, who have carried out the installation work.
The bins are not to be used to dispose of household waste, the council has said.
