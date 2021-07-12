A PILE of fly-tipped waste in Blaenau Gwent was set on fire yesterday.
Officers from Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale neighbourhood policing teams on patrol on Sunday found a "substantial" amount of waste, which had been set slight.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called and put out the flames. Blaenau Gwent Council has also been informed.
Last year no fines were issued for fly-tipping in Blaenau Gwent last year, despite a rise in the number of reported incidents.
Blaenau Gwent council is the second authority in Wales developing its own bespoke strategy to reduce litter and fly-tipping.
The plan - which runs until 2026 - includes a range of actions aimed at tackling the issue, including community engagement, enforcement and improving education and awareness.
The vision of the document is "to radically reduce litter and fly-tipping so we can improve our natural habitats as well as our wild and urban landscapes, increasing pride and awareness of our local heritage and desire to keep it litter free".
