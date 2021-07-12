ONE person was taken to hospital after an incident in Rogerstone which saw the Wales Air Ambulance called out yesterday.

A road ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the Wales Air Ambulance were in attendance on Sunday, July 11 at 7.51am.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called on Sunday, 11 July, at approximately 7.51 am to reports of an incident at a private address in Rogerstone.

"We responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance. One patient was transported by road to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran.”