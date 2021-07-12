ONE person was taken to hospital after an incident in Rogerstone which saw the Wales Air Ambulance called out yesterday.
A road ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the Wales Air Ambulance were in attendance on Sunday, July 11 at 7.51am.
MORE NEWS:
- Chepstow crash leads to blocked road and severe delays
- Council and police team up for leadership programme
- These are the tennis clubs and facilities near you
A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called on Sunday, 11 July, at approximately 7.51 am to reports of an incident at a private address in Rogerstone.
"We responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance. One patient was transported by road to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.