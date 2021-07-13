A PONTYPOOL man who struggled with mental health issues climbed three mountains in one day to raise money for the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund.

Neil Williams, 42, from Garndiffaith, climbed Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan with his best friend Steve Horlor last weekend.

Mr Williams said he took on the challenge to raise money for the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund after mental health support helped him recover from attempting to take his own life last year.

Steve Horlor and Neil Williams (L-R) climbed Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan in one day. Picture: Neil Williams

The fund is named after an amateur golfer who took his own life seven years ago.

“This time last year I went through a great deal of stress,” Mr Williams said.

“I am not embarrassed or ashamed by it.

“I attempted to take my own life but thank god I was found just in time by Abergavenny Mountain Rescue.

“But with the amazing support I had, and therapy, I got past it.”

Mr Williams credited Mr Horler and Kirsty Jones, Daniel Jones’ sister, for their support during his recovery, adding they were there for him every day.

“They were amazing on my road to recovery,” he said.

“It was only fitting that I did something for mental health as what I attempted is not the answer.

“Especially the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund and Mind. "Unfortunately there are people who cannot afford therapy.

Neil Williams has shared his story as he raises funds for mental health charity the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund. Picture: Neil Williams

"I would’ve been in that position if my work didn’t pay for mine.

"But that is why the Dan Jones fund is there.”

Mr Williams and Mr Horler set off at 4am climbing Snowdon, before climbing Cadair Idris and then Pen y Fan.

“We finished climbing at about 8pm,” he said.

“I do walk quite a lot as I’ve got a spaniel.

"I’ve always been in to my walking. We did train for it as we knew it would be a gruelling day.

“We have raised just over £1,500 altogether, including sponsorship forms.”

Mr Williams is also taking part in the Cardiff to Inverness challenge organised by Karl Thomas – also in aid of the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund.

Neil Williams and Steve Horlor at the top of Pen y Fan. Picture: Neil Williams

He said that he hoped by sharing his story, it would help someone that’s in the position he found himself in last year.

“100 per cent it’s proof that therapy does work. I’m stronger than I have ever been,” he said.

“I have got a story to tell. Hopefully that will be someone else’s survival guide.”

To find out more about the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund, or to donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/neil-williams-2