TWO golf buggies have been stolen from Caerphilly Golf Club.
Gwent Police are carrying out searches around the area after sightings of the buggies were repoted in Gwern Y Domen and Rudry common.
MORE NEWS:
- In the dock: Look who's been in court across Gwent
- Watch: The dramatic moment Newport racer's car catches fire - with him inside
- Torfaen drivers caught almost 30mph over the speed limit and with faulty brake lights
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.