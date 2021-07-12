NEWPORT'S high street looks set to be dealt another blow, with a city centre retailer seemingly closing down.

Footwear store Shoe Zone has in recent days placed 'closing down' signs in the window of its Kingsway Shopping Centre branch.

What’s more, similar, “sorry we’re closing down” labels have been placed on many products inside the store, which currently occupies Unit 11 of the Kingsway centre.

However, no date has been given for when the store might close.

While some retailers have in the past held closing down sales as a promotional tool, rather than actually closing down, the Leicester headquartered footwear seller has been closing a number of their stores following the pandemic.

Pre-covid, Shoezone was believed to have had 490 stores in the UK – though 20 did not reopen after the first lockdown.

Late last year, plans to open new stores were shelved, and it was reported that around one-in-five Shoe Zone stores could close in 2021.

Around 45 stores were said to have been in immediate risk of closure, with another 45 set to be shut in the following 12 months.

It is not known if the Newport branch’s potential closure is related to their nationwide closure plans.

The Argus has attempted to contact Shoe Zone for clarification, and is currently awaiting a reply.

It is another blow to the city’s high street, which is currently home to a number of empty retail units.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest casualty was Debenhams in Friars Walk.

The massive department store was sold to clothing retailer Boohoo, who decided that the brand would continue as an online-only entity.

As a result, all of their retail stores across the UK – including Newport, were shut down.

Other retailers to leave Newport in recent times include Krispy Kreme, Topshop, and Tiger.

However, it's not all doom and gloom, with a number of shops opening around the same time.

Supermarkets Lidl and The Food Warehouse have expanded their footprint in the area this year, while clothing retailer Fabrix opened its doors in Friars Walk just weeks ago.