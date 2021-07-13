TICKETS are now available for an awards ceremony celebrating Wales' most inspirational women.

The Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards highlights the remarkable achievements of women from all walks of life across Wales.

This year's event will be held from 7pm on Thursday, September 30, hosted by ITV Cymru Wales’ Andrea Byrne and actor and presenter Elin Pavli-Hinde.

READ MORE:

Cerys Furlong, chief executive of Chwarae Teg, said: “Womenspire is an awards ceremony like no other, recognising incredible women, whether it be personal achievement or an outstanding contribution.

“Our finalists will be joining us with family and friends from their own homes, and we will be getting them involved and encouraging our virtual audience to join in too. We’ll also be shining a light on the organisations working towards making gender equality a reality in Wales.

“It’s great to think that people can just log on from their own sofas, from anywhere around the world and join us in a night to remember - full of inspiring real-life successes and fun.”

Ms Byrne, said: "We are delighted to once again be the official media partners of the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2021, and I’m really excited to be part of such a fantastic event. Diversity and inclusivity are at the heart of everything we do at ITV Cymru Wales and we strive to achieve gender equality and diversity in our programmes and our workforce. It’s wonderful to be able to partner with Chwarae Teg to celebrate the fantastic achievements of women in Wales.”

Elin Pavli-Hinde, said: "Being involved with Womenspire is a real honour and I can’t wait to once again be part of an event which really showcases the accomplishments of deserving women throughout Wales."

Tickets can be booked for free, with a donate option.