A GWENT council leader has shared her pride in being a finalist for a local government award – as well as in her team who have also reached the final.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has reached the final in two categories in the MJ Local Government Achievement Awards – for chief executive of the year and team of the year.

Chief executive Christina Harrhy has been recognised for her work during the pandemic, while the the council’s catering team have also reached the final for team of the year. They have been recognised for their work during the covid restrictions, delivering more than one million free school meals to families’ doorsteps.

The judges also recognised the work involved creating a delivery mapping system, order processing system and the logistics of unloading and loading thousands of meals each week.

Ms Harrhy said: “What can I say about our amazing catering team who I have witnessed in the howling wind and rain loading vehicles, overcoming logistical nightmares and constantly altering plans to meet the demand, never has there been a team of people more deserving of this award, I wish them the best of luck.

“As for my nomination, I am humbled and shocked, and really proud to have reached the final, but in reality, I feel like I have already won. Each and every day the staff in team Caerphilly have got up and delivered, not just run of the mill work, absolutely outstanding things, that have been simply life changing for residents in their darkest hour, all whilst facing their own personal struggles amidst a pandemic. For that I am very proud and it is my privilege to lead this organisation.”

Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of the council, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have reached the final of these prestigious awards, the whole organisation deserves recognition for what we have achieved over the past 16 months and what we continue to achieve, this recognition reinforces what a strong partnership can achieve in local government when the leadership work side by side, I couldn’t be more proud.”

The winners of the awards will be announced in the autumn.