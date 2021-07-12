TACO Tuesday is tomorrow and what better way to celebrate than with some free food?

Taco Bell UK has announced that they will be offering free tacos from all their 63 UK restaurants on Tuesday, July 13.

They had hoped it would be a celebratory taco for England fans but – despite Italy taking the crown for Euro 2020 – people will still be treated at Taco Bell, including their Cardiff based venue.

The promotion will go be on throughout the day (while stock lasts) with crunchy tacos on offer for dine-on or take-away; no purchase is necessary but the offer excludes delivery.

Thousands of crunchy tacos are up for grabs (Picture: Taco Bell)

General manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, Gino Casciani, said: “We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos!

“England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.”

Along with giving away thousands of tacos on Tuesday, Taco Bell will be encouraging fans to join in the online conversation on social media with the hashtag #iSeeATaco.

Cardiff's Taco Bell is based on St Mary Street and on Tuesdays is open from 10am to 11pm.

To find your nearest Taco Bell visit www.locations.tacobell.co.uk