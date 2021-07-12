OSCAR-WINNING actor Forest Whitaker will be in Wales this summer, alongside Tom Hardy and Timothy Olyphant, to film a new action thriller, Havoc, for Netflix.

Welsh director Gareth Evans is the man behind the film, which is expected to be one of the biggest-ever to be produced here.

Havoc follows a detective's mission to rescue a politician's son, fighting his way through a criminal underworld and a web of corruption.

American actor Mr Whitaker, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland, has been signed up to the project. Also appearing are Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road) and Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood, Fargo [TV]).

Other cast members include mixed martial arts fighter Michelle Waterson.

The film represents the first project for writer/director Mr Evans, following an exclusive deal he has agreed with Netflix to write and direct films for the studio.

“I’m really excited to be making Havoc in Wales," he said. "It has all the ingredients we need – talent, locations, facilities and support. Having made Apostle here in 2017 and key parts of Gangs of London in 2019, we know what Wales has to offer, and it was always our hope that we could bring this major production to Wales.”

Mr Evans first made his name directing in Indonesia, making two martial arts films, The Raid and The Raid 2, which won him international attention and praise. His 2020 series for Sky, Gangs of London, has earned him BAFTA and National Television Awards nominations.

Havoc will be made by Mr Evans' One More One Productions, alongside producers Ed Talfan for Cardiff-based Severn Screen, Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films, and Tom Hardy. Welsh Government agency Creative Wales is supporting the project.

Mr Talfan was full of praise for the Welsh film industry.

“Wales is fast establishing itself as a place to develop and deliver the very best creative projects," he said. "Havoc represents an exciting step forward, with a major film title being developed and produced here in Wales. There will be key Welsh talent right across the whole production team, as well as important opportunities for new trainees to develop their skills alongside leading industry professionals.

"We’re hugely grateful for the support being provided by Creative Wales, and look forward to the production delivering a real, and lasting legacy for the industry in Wales.”

Deputy minister for the arts Dawn Bowden toured the Havoc studio recently ahead of the beginning of filming and met two Creative Wales-funded apprentices who are one their first paid placements.

She said: “We’re delighted to be able to support this exciting Wales-made project. Film and TV production is at the heart of a thriving creative industries sector in Wales, and home grown projects such as Havoc show the potential that exists for Welsh companies to make their mark in international markets. That’s why we’re excited to see Gareth Evans and Severn Screen working together to make this project in Wales.”