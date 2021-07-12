THERE have been no new Covid-related deaths for yet another day across Wales, however, 1,190 new cases of the virus were recorded.

The deaths in the Gwent region stay at 961 out of the 5,579 in Wales.

200 of these new cases were recorded in Gwent, with Caerphilly bringing in the most numbers for the region on 61, 45 in both Newport and Torfaen, 33 in Monmouthshire and 16 in Blaenau Gwent – the second lowest number of cases in Wales.

All in the Gwent region – which is covered by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board – except for Torfaen fall below the Wales average of cases per 100,000 population.

The Wales average is currently 35.8 cases per 100,000 population. Torfaen is standing at 47.9, Monmouthshire at 34.9, Caerphilly at 33.7, Newport at 29.1 and Blaenau Gwent at 22.9.

Here are all the new Covid cases in Wales:

Cardiff – 154

Wrexham – 96

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 91

Flintshire – 85

Denbighshire – 71

Caerphilly – 61

Bridgend – 61

Conwy – 56

Swansea - 56

Powys – 54

Carmarthenshire – 48

Newport – 45

Torfaen – 45

Monmouthshire – 33

Gwynedd – 33

Vale of Glamorgan – 29

Neath Port Talbot – 22

Ceredigion – 18

Pembrokeshire – 18

Anglesey – 17

Blaenau Gwent – 16

Merthyr Tydfil – 14

Unknown location - 7

Resident outside of Wales - 60