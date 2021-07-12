THESE touching pictures show a man taking his dying pet dog up his favourite mountain on one last walk – in a wheelbarrow.

Ten-year-old Monty enjoyed exploring hills and walks all over the country with his owner, Carlos Fresco.

Mr Fresco said the pair have visited the Brecon Beacons many times over the years - and have even summited the three peaks.

But after becoming aware the labradoodle wasn't very well, Mr Fresco decided to return to the beacons, staying with friends in Brecon, so they could share one last journey together.

Walkers stopped to talked to Carlos and Monty on their way to the peak. Picture: Matthew Newby/SWNS

Mr Fresco and Monty travelled up to the peak of Pen y Fan – where many walkers stopped to say hello and meet Monty, who was helped to the top with the aid of a wheelbarrow.

Monty passed away on June 21 after an 18-month battle with leukaemia.

Mr Fresco said: "I knew Monty was dying as his cancer had returned. He was diagnosed 18 months ago and responded very well to chemotherapy.

Monty was diagnosed with leukaemia. Picture: Matthew Newby/SWNS

"But unfortunately his leukaemia returned eight weeks ago and he declined very rapidly.

"He loved hill walks and we improvised and took him on trips around your wonderful beacons.

"Although he was weak he enjoyed all the fuss and attention received by so many well wishers.

"People on the hills were so kind and equally so sad at his deteriorating condition.

"In fact total strangers asked if they could share in pushing Monty on his last journey - many total strangers shed a tear as we all love dearly our little four-legged friends.

"I would like very much to thank them all for their support, encouragement and genuine concern over Monty.

Carlos and his dog Monty on the way up to Pen Y Fan's peak. Picture: Matthew Newby/SWNS

"That little guy touched so many lives. Made everyone he came into contact with smile and just take a moment to reflect how sometimes life's not that bad.

"Our little companions are never judgemental, are always there waiting for you and offer comfort when things haven't gone well.

"Monty passed away at the foot of my bed on Monday morning. Aged ten. The little fella hung on for Father's Day and is now at peace.

"I would like to thank all the wonderful people that we met in Brecon and on the hills for their true kindness and genuine sympathy.

"He was truly a special boy. God bless and goodnight little fella."