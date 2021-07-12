A MAN was ordered to pay £666.30 after he was found guilty of dodging a £3.30 train fare.

Lawrence Harrington, 34, of Holton Road, Barry, was convicted in his absence at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court of an offence under the Regulation of Railways Act 1889.

He was found guilty of having travelled between Penarth and Grangetown in Cardiff on a Transport for Wales service without having previously paid the fare and with intent to avoid payment.

MORE NEWS: Barry drink driver banned and fined

The incident happened on February 16.

Harrington was fined £440 and ordered to pay £179 costs, a £44 surcharge and £3.30 compensation.