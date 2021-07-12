A SOUTH WALES road will soon be shut and remain closed until September.

Wales & West Utilities has started work to upgrade part of the gas network in Dinas Powys; the £300,000 work will keep gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses.

It involves upgrading two kilometres of gas pipes in the area and will finish in January next year.

Wales & West Utilities has worked closely with Vale of Glamorgan Council to plan the work; traffic management will be used to keep engineers and people safe while work is carried out.

This will mean a road closure on Pen-Y-Turnpike Road from July 26 to September 5. A diversion route will be clearly signposted, and access will be maintained for residents.

Wales & West Utilities' Adam Smith is managing this gas pipe upgrade work and said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Dinas Powys.

"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, while keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users. Our engineers are following all hygiene and social distancing guidelines and we would respectfully ask that you keep a two metredistance if passing our work site.£

Anyone with questions about the work can call the Customer Service Team on freephone 0800 912 2999 or e-mail enquiries@wwwutilities.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact them through their social media pages.