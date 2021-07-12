A NEWPORT man has been jailed for three years for supplying class A drugs near to a children’s play park.

Ashley Cross, 31, pled guilty to three offences at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was jailed for supplying heroin, a controlled class A drug, possession with intent to supply heroin and concerned in the supply of cannabis, a controlled class B drug.

PC Solomon Lowe, who led the investigation, said: “Cross was seen dealing class A drugs next to a busy park where children were playing. We’ll continue our efforts to prevent people like Cross making money from exploiting vulnerable members of our community.”