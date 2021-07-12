Newport-based property business Paul Fosh Auctions, which is consistently listed at number one for sales volumes in Wales, is building on its continuing success by boosting its team of professionals.

The firm, celebrating 20 years in business in 2021, has appointed four key individuals to its team as it continues to benefit from taking its auction business totally online.

The property sales and lettings business was forced online in March 2020 but is now embracing the opportunity presented in the virtual world.

It hasn't looked back as business has continued to boom, posting record sales figures, during lockdown.

The June 2021 online property auction attracted 2,929 bids for the 101 lots offered from 368 registered bidders across 67 different countries attracting more than 138,000 website hits

Hendon Police College graduate appointed as a regional valuer Angie Davey brings a wealth of experience including with London's Metropolitan Police, security and estate agency work to her new role.

Originally from Newport, Angie started her career in property at Chancellors in Brecon and has worked at a number of agencies across the region.

Louise Quinn-Morris, from the Rhymney Valley, has been appointed PA to auction's business managing director Paul Fosh, after filling a similar role for 10 years with Tenovus Cancer Care.

Sport Marketing and PR university graduate James Spear, also from the Rhymney Valley, has been appointed digital marketing executive. James spent seven years at family business David Spear Commercial after two years at Park Plaza Hotel, Cardiff, as sales and marketing executive.

Former retail manager John Hoare, who moved to locations throughout the UK and Ireland as his career developed, takes up the role of lettings negotiator as the firm's business in that area expands.

John, from Yeovil, who had planned on becoming an accountant before being lured into retail, has worked in senior roles with a number of high street retailers. He became a property inspector and then lettings agent four years ago.

Paul Fosh said: "With record sales and letting figures month on month we're delighted to have been able to attract such quality and proven, high-calibre, people to fill key roles.

"Our online property sales have gone through the roof over the past 18 months and the lettings business is following suit. We are now occupying another floor in our headquarters building in Lower Dock Street, Newport, for our new staff and to cope with our continued expansion.

"Our online platform has been a phenomenal success for the business. Whereas I was initially sceptical, now I absolutely love it. It 's been a great achievement for the business. The buzz from the auction room is just as strong now online, if not more so, with our 48-hour online auctions.

"We are constantly working with new technologies to allow us to be as flexible as possible working from home but being able to work as if we were all in the same office. We will continue to work this way, a mix of home and office-based working and I look forward with excitement to the next 20 years."