Building products supplier Brickfab has welcomed back previous employee Mark Cox as its sales/technical manager following a seven-year break from the company.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the construction industry, Mark will be using his extensive knowledge to help the growth of the business by maintaining and developing relationships with housebuilders and working with the sales and technical teams based in Brickfab’s Pontypool and Stoke on Trent factories.

The company specialises in the design and manufacture of prefabricated brick products including chimneys, canopies, and arches. Before lockdown, it had experienced a high growth period with orders from national and local housebuilders.

When many of the building sites were shut down or restrictions were put in place, the company invested its efforts in developing new product ranges and methods of working to streamline the manufacturing processes.

This resulted in a significant increase in orders since building sites reopened and in his new role, Mr Cox will be providing technical support to clients to design, adapt and liaise with other departments in the company to meet this demand.

Nigel Watkins, Brickfab managing director, said: “As a company we have been operating for more than 20 years and demand for our products is at an all time high.

"The housebuilding industry has changed with more clients requiring ‘off-site’ manufacturing and pre-fabrication with product being delivered to site when required, rather than being stored there taking up valuable space and storage in secure compounds.

"Mark is highly respected in our industry, and we are very pleased to welcome him back to the Brickfab family. He has quickly adapted to our new processes, and this combined with his extensive knowledge will be invaluable to us.”

Mr Cox said: “I thoroughly enjoyed previously working for the company and left to pursue a new role working on the client side. We kept in touch both professionally and personally throughout the seven years I was gone, and when I was made aware of this new role, I knew it was the right time to return and have been very impressed with not only how the company has grown and developed but also the ambitious plans that are already being implemented.”