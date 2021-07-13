PUPILS from a Caerphilly school swapped their school uniforms for high-vis vests and hard hats to learn about the construction industry.

The 30 children from Year 3 at Hendredenny Park Primary School were invited to Redrow Homes’ De Clare Gardens development at the nearby Hendredenny Drive.

The pupils were taught about health and safety as they put on their personal protective equipment, and they learnt about sustainability and house building thanks to site manager Iain Scott-Williams as they wandered around the site during a period where work was halted.

They were then given a chance to show off their art as they sketched the new homes being built.

Class teacher Miss Deering said: “The children had been so excited for this morning’s visit. They really enjoyed the visit and it was a great, authentic experience for them to participate in.”

Mr Scott-Williams said: “We’re always really keen to engage with the local communities where we work, and this visit has been a brilliant opportunity to talk with the children about safety and sustainability, as well as tell them a little about construction.

“This is the first visit we have been able to hold here, and it’s been a really good one. The children were really interested and asked some great questions.”

De Clare Gardens opened in November 2020 and currently has seven homes occupied – with the first residents moving in back in April. When completed, it will have 260 two, three and four-bedroom homes, landscaped green spaces and play areas.