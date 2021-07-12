Specialist conveyancer Convey Law has donated £1,000 to Bristol Children’s Hospital after its staff joined thousands nationwide dressing up in their wackiest legwear to support Wallace and Gromit’s Wrong Trousers Day.
Sporting colourful and outlandish flares, trousers of all descriptions, shorts and even pyjama bottoms, staff including managing director Lloyd Davies, who was resplendent in Austin Powers style flares, took the opportunity to raid their wardrobes in aid of the national charity event.
Convey Law staff working from home and in the office took part to show their support for the event which was set up in the name of Bristol-based Aardman Animations’ Oscar-winning Wallace and Gromit characters.
Mr Davies said: "We have a fundraising culture at the heart of the business meaning we regularly come together to support national and regional charity appeals and events. We find this is not only beneficial to the charities we support but also valuable for staff morale and wellbeing.
“Wrong Trousers Day came at the end of one of the busiest periods in conveyancing history with the Stamp Duty holiday officially ending at the end of June so it was a fantastic chance for staff to come together, have some fun and raise funds for an incredible charity.”
Mr Davies said: “We cannot think of a better cause to support at Convey Law than one which supports sick children and their families through the toughest of times.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.