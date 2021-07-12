POLICE want to speak with these two people following a robbery in Newport.
It happened on Sunday, July 11, at 12.15pm in the underpass of the Old Green Roundabout.
The victim was approached by two men who assaulted him and stole his white Merida Crossway hybrid bike.
The two people Gwent Police want to speak to were in the area at the time and are in the above images.
Anyone with any information about the incident or the identity of these people are should contact the force on 101 or through direct message on their social media accounts, making sure to use the log 2100242796.
