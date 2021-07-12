A POPULAR Newport café has been forced to close temporarily after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The Rogue Fox in Clytha Park Road, close to the city centre, took to social media to announce the news.

Though only one staff member has tested positive, it is believed that other employees at the Clytha Park Road café will now have to self-isolate.

As a result, a post on Facebook has confirmed that it isn’t possible for the café to stay open.

Any customers who sat in the establishment on Tuesday, July 6, should have been contacted by track and trace.

However, anyone who visited on this day, and hasn’t been contacted, is advised to take a test as a precaution.

It is thought that the café was closed over the weekend, and will remain closed until Monday, July 19 – giving the affected staff time to self-isolate, and to allow for the premises to be sanitised.

In a post on their Facebook page, a representative from the Rogue Fox said: “Unfortunately one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19 so we have decided to close for the safety of our staff and customers. This will give the appropriate staff time to self-isolate and due to our small (but wonderful) team it sadly won’t be feasible to trade during this time.

“We will be re-opening on Monday 19th July once staff have had the appropriate amount of time to self isolate and when we can reopen safely and affectively.

“Any customers who would have been sat in on Tuesday 6th July should be contacted by track and trace. If you have not been contacted it might still be worth taking a test to make sure.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, especially if you had a booking with us during this period. We look forward to seeing you again soon. Much love from the team at Rogue Fox Coffee House.”

It comes as cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Newport and the wider Gwent area.

While restrictions are being eased across the border, there have been recent cases at a number of local schools, resulting in whole year groups being put in isolated.

Confirmed cases have been reported at Chepstow Comprehensive School, and Pillgwenlly Primary School in recent weeks.

Elsewhere in the UK, pubs and retailers have had to close due to positive cases among staff or customers – forcing many into self-isolation.