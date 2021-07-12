Torfaen technology business Uddr has taken space at a business park in the area as it scales up to meet increasing UK-wide demand for its local services app.

Named after the local milkman, Uddr was launched in 2020 by entrepreneurs David Smith and Stuart Arthur.

The platform incorporates WhatsApp and is an affordable and easy to use business development tool for local tradespeople who have not typically adopted digital platforms and can therefore be hard to track down as a result. More than 700 small businesses have now registered on the app, ranging from local milkmen to estate agents, florists, window cleaners and refuse collectors.

The business has expanded into offices at Mamhilad Park Estate, near Pontypool, and has recruited two new staff through the UK government's Kickstart scheme.

Beginning in Bristol and Bath, plans are in place to expand the use of the Uddr app throughout the UK. A further four new jobs are expected to be created over the next year.

Director David Smith said: “It was watching a David Attenborough documentary that inspired Uddr. The programme urged everyone to think about their own role in creating a sustainable planet; recycling, cutting down on waste and utilising services such as the local milkman to cut down on single-use plastics.

“I just couldn’t stop thinking about how our local milkman needed support to embrace the digital world. A year later and we officially launched Uddr.

“Our new home at Mamhilad is the perfect location to scale-up as it is accessible for staff and offers flexibility to accommodate our growth plans so we can increase our space as we grow rather than having to move. It’s also great that lots of the other occupiers are already registered on our app.”