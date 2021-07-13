Over the past 18 months Covid-19 has forced many people to revert from their daily commute to their office, and instead to work from home.

Swapping boardroom tables for kitchen tables, and office desks and ergonomic chairs for armchairs and in some cases beds, it has been a challenge for many but one that many of us have had to overcome.

Recent studies reported that since the UK government instructed people to work from home where possible, almost 60 per cent of us are still working from the confines of a makeshift desk at home.

Other key findings included:

• 29 per cent of millennials who admit that their living room sofa is the most common desk set-up that they have used

• 25 per cent of people who have adapted their kitchen counter into a desk

• On average workers save almost five hours a week by not commuting to work.

While the whole scenario has been forced upon us and we have adapted, there has been for many a physical and wellbeing cost.

Stephan Grabner, business owner and therapist at the Amatsu Centre in Abergavenny, has seen a significant increase in the number of clients requiring treatment for back pain and other posture related injuries due to the prolonged period of working from home.

He said: “Covid-19 has completely shifted the landscape of the day-to-day work and office life.

"In the past year, the number of clients who have booked appointments and treatments due to muscle strains, back and knee problems, shoulders issues, and general posture related complaints because of working from home has risen.

"While many have worked with their employers to create and equip an ideal workspace at home, not all of us have been able to and unfortunately suffered musculoskeletal misalignment and pain as a result.

“Endless Zoom meetings in front of the computer and not being able to walk to the car and from the car to the office, walking around the workplace, nor visiting customers has reduced the mobility of home base office workers even further.”

So, what can homeworkers do to provide the most suitable environment for them?

Stephan provides his top tips:

• Try to use a chair with wheels and with back support and a padded seat or use a kneeling or saddle stool

• Maintain a good posture by sitting upright, do not slouch and keep your shoulders straight

• Try to get or make your own standing desk

• Try to position your monitor at a suitable height (eye level) and directly in front of you.

He said: “It looks like working from home or hybrid working is set to stay when the current restrictions and advice is lifted.

"I would strongly recommend that if you are planning to work from home for any length of time you speak with your employer or take advice to set up the correct working environment for you. Most of the work-related injuries we treat our clients for could be reduced by taking a few simple steps.”

• Try to walk around the house and or garden while on a normal phone call

• Roll your shoulders up and back a few times every half hour

• Get up from your chair as often as possible and do a little stretch or walk

• Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water

• Join a yoga or pilates class

• Walk at least half hour every day.