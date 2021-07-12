YOUNG adults in Wales are being encouraged to get their coronavirus vaccine after it was revealed a quarter of 18 to 39-year-olds are yet to have the jab.

Dr Gillian Richardson, co-chairwoman of the Coronavirus Vaccine Programme Board, is urging young adults across Wales to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Speaking in a press conference earlier today, she thanked all involved in the vaccination roll-out in Wales, which has the highest rate of vaccinated adults in the UK.

According to Dr Richardson more than seven out of 10 adults in Wales have received both doses of the vaccination.

But, only about 75 per cent of adults aged 18 to 39 have been vaccinated – meaning that there are around a quarter of people in this age group living in Wales who are unvaccinated.

"We can expect hospital admissions to rise, especially among young people and the unvaccinated" said Dr Richardson.

"The NHS is facing a challenge, but it has - so far - been able to meet that challenge; it is testing.

"If we can persuade the quarter of 18-39 year olds to come forward and have their vaccines it will help."

Wales aimed to have offered all adults their first dose of the vaccine this September; Dr Richardson is “optimistic” that this date may be brought forward.

Booster jabs for the vulnerable are expected to be rolled out in September, but “final guidance” is being awaited on whether the boosters will be the same product [as the vaccines], following the advice of the JCVI.

Dr Richardson also suggested that around half of coronavirus cases in Wales are people who have had neither dose of the vaccine.