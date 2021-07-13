A “HOTHEAD” used his car as a weapon to run over an ex-neighbour after rowing with the victim and his family.

Calum Young, 27, “lost his temper” and struck Craig Fox whilst at the wheel of his Seat Leon in Pontllanfraith last summer.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, told how the defendant had argued with the victim’s relatives earlier in the day before returning to confront them.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how there was a “crowd” around Young’s car before he started to drive off.

He was travelling at between 15mph and 20mph when he hit Mr Fox.

A judge said it “was more by luck than by judgement” that the victim wasn’t seriously injured.

Mr Ace said: “The defendant swerved and hit Craig Fox and knocked him down.

“The car was used as a weapon. It was highly dangerous.”

Young, formerly of Pontllanfraith, now of Grays Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He admitted the charges on the day of his trial.

The offences were committed on July 28, 2020.

Mr Ace revealed that the defendant has previous convictions for violence and drink driving.

Jenny Yeo, mitigating, said of her client: “He is a hot-headed character but he is very sorry for his behaviour.”

The court heard Young is a father-of-three who was suffering from depression at the time due to family problems.

Mrs Yeo told of how the defendant cares for his father who is blind in one eye following an industrial accident 10 years ago.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, said to Young: “You used your motor vehicle as a weapon because you were in a bad temper.

“There is no excuse for getting behind a wheel of a car and swerving it towards another human being – that can have catastrophic consequences.

“They can hit their head on the ground, the wheels can go over their limbs or worse.”

Young was jailed for 46 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must pay Mr Fox £300 in compensation and a £156 victim surcharge.

Young was banned from driving for 18 months and must sit an extended retest.