A MAN who stole around £3,000 worth of felt and insulation from a school has appeared in court.
Carl Andrew Hill, 34, from Greenfield Avenue, Dinas Powys, stole the items from Gwenfo Primary School.
He also entered as a trespasser to the building while on license.
He plead guilty at Cardiff Magistrates Court and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and suspended for 12 months. In those 12 months he must have treatment for drug dependency.
He must also pay a victims surcharge of £156 and costs of £85.
