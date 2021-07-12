A BANK in Newport city centre was forced to close on the weekend.

Halifax, based on Commercial Street, closed its doors to customers on Saturday (July 10).

According to a sign posted on the bank’s automatic doors, it came as a result of staff sickness.

Despite rising cases across Newport and the rest of the UK, a spokesman for the Lloyds Banking Group revealed that it was a non-covid related sickness.

What’s more, it was revealed that the closure came as a result of illness to one member of staff.

According to the posted opening times on the Bank’s shop front, it does not open on Sundays.

Today (Monday, July 12), the sign remained on the doors at around 8am, though the spokesman confirmed that the branch was able to reopen this morning, offering their usual services to customers.

The sign, posted on the branch doors read: “Due to staff sickness we are unable to open this Halifax branch today.

“Apologies for the inconvenience.”

While the city centre branch is now back open for business, the future does not look as bright for another Newport bank within the Lloyds Banking Group – Halifax’s parent company.

Last month, the Argus reported that the Lloyds Bank in Chepstow Road, in the Maindee area of the city, was set to close.

It came as the group announced plans to shut 44 branches across Wales and England.

Though a closing date is not known, bosses at the Lloyds Group said the decision has been made as customers have been “carrying out significantly fewer transactions” at the 44 branches which are closing.

In total, 29 Lloyds Bank branches, and 15 Halifax branches, are set to close.