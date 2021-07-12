SOME of Gwent's busiest roads will face road closures this week.
The M4 will be closed around Newport at various points, and there will be closures on the A4042 and A449 as well.
Overnight closures will impact all three roads this week.
READ MORE:
- Driver fined more than £400 and others fined for speeding on M4 around Newport
- Have a look at this four-bedroom Gwent home - with a pricetag of almost £2m
- Train manager killed 77-year-old woman in road crash, court told
These are the closures to plan ahead for:
- A449 Southbound: The southbound carriageway of the A449 will be closed between Raglan and the M4 tomorrow night. The road will be closed from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday. The closure, which will allow maintenance work to take place, will run between Raglan and junction 24 of the M4 for Coldra.
- A4042 Northbound: An overnight closure will take place on the A4042 to allow maintenance work to take place this week. The northbound carriageway will close at 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday. The closure will run between the A4051 interchange, at Croes-y-Mwyalch, to the Crown roundabout.
- M4 Westbound, junction 24-28: A road closure will take place on the M4 this week. Maintenance work will force the westbound carriageway to close overnight on Wednesday. The road will be closed between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 28 for Tredegar Park from 8pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.
- A449 Northbound: The northbound carriageway of the A449 will be subject to overnight closures later this week. The road will close between junction 24 of the M4 for Coldra and Raglan. Closures will run between 8pm and 6am, starting on Wednesday and ending on Saturday.
- M4 Westbound, junction 25A: The M4 will be closed at junction 25A for Grove Park this weekend. The westbound junction will be shut between 8pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday. The closure will allow maintenance work to take place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.