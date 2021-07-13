A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

NIALL LIAM BRIGHT, 24, of Commercial Road, Abercarn, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and taking a vehicle without consent.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL BRIAN PAUL ACREMAN, 33, of Kier Hardie Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ETHAN JONES, 18, of Vale Terrace, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

WILLIAM ADAM PETERSON, 23, of Gibbons Close, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN THOMAS MASTERSON, 28, of Ty Mynydd, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 45 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL ARTHUR BOWLES, 25, of Ty'n Y Parc, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to two counts of making off without paying for fuel at Morrisons petrol station, resisting a constable, driving without insurance.

He must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, complete an 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £274.22 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

Bowles was banned from driving for six months.

BRANDON BRUCE PETER LEE, 22, of Tern Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and public disorder.

JOHN HARRIS, 32, of Fosse Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,118 in fines, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in his absence that he was driving without insurance and without a licence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHIANNON MAVING, 34, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £284 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted that she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID JOHN TOZER, 51, of Rankine Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD JOHN WILLIAMS, 41, of Gwaun Helyg Road, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ZOE HANCOCK, 37, of East Pentwyn, Blaina, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted driving without insurance.

She was ordered to pay £530 in a fine and costs.

RHYS WILLIAMS, 30, of Caesar Crescent, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.