PUPILS from a school in Caldicot are walking or running the distance of the entire Wales Coast Path - virtually.
The Year 4 Castle Park School youngsters, all aged eight and nine, started with a walk around Caldicot Castle, as due to the current restrictions they were unable to start on the actual Wales Coast Path.
The challenge forms part of the Castle Park's healthy school awards.
Year 4 teachers Vivienne Punshon and Carline Bundock said: "The pupils use pedometers to record the distance travelled and then the collective mileage is calculated and uploaded into a website (www.endtoend.run/). The company has been very supportive by encouraging the initiative with the pupils."
In the first week the pupils virtually travelled from Chepstow to Porthcawl.
As part of the challenge the pupils will receive a postcard about where they have reached on the virtual walk - usually each 100 miles - as a way of learning about Wales and its coastline.
At the end of the 870 miles of the coastal path, the pupils will receive a collective medal, as well as a certificate individually.
The class have also asked for a tree to be planted instead of the customary T-shirt – helping the environment in the process.
