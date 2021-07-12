RESIDENTS and business owners are “afraid” of visiting a South Wales town that has recently seen multiple cases of anti-social behaviour and abuse.

People living in Neath feel too intimidated to visit the town where there are issues with violence, intimidation and substance abuse.

Former Neath resident Zoe Thompson said “people are afraid to walk through the town” and there are serious issues with antisocial behaviour happening daily.

Miss Thompson, who still visits the town frequently to see friends and family, said her 90 year old grandfather who lives in Neath is now “too afraid to go into town for a bag of chips”.

She said there is “a lot of verbal abuse”, fighting in the street and people wandering around intoxicated under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“It’s really sad. You don’t want to be seeing this in the afternoon when you’re walking round town with children in prams. It’s a massive shame.”

Locals have been left shaken by recent incidents including a stabbing outside a chip shop, and heated argument where a woman appeared to be struck, and a street brawl which required armed police.

South Wales Police and Neath Port Talbot (NPT) Council are currently working to improve public safety and encouraging residents to report incidents.

“There’s a lot of screaming and shouting going on,” said Miss Thompson. “People feel intimidated. A lot of them won’t go into town themselves, let alone allow their children to.

“If this carries on, no-one's going to want to return to Neath after lockdown and keep the town going. I know a lot of shopkeepers are on edge about it all.”

Miss Thompson started a petition to the police and local authority calling for them to tackle issues with antisocial behaviour and crime in the town. Around 900 people have signed it so far.

Commenting on the petition, David Brent Oatway said: “I want to be able to enjoy the Neath I have lived in all my life. As it is now I only go into town when I really have to. It doesn’t feel safe I am sorry to say.”

Louise Jenkins commented: “I have worked in Neath for 13 years and to see its decline over the years is so sad. I fear coming to work now as I work alone and often feel intimidated by customers who visit the shop who are either drunk or on drugs.”

Local resident Joanna O’Sullivan commented: “I’m signing this [petition] as I live in the town and it’s dying. Business are closing down due to the lack of people wanting to shop in Neath as they are put off by all the zombie like people high on drugs and drink. There are a few wonderful shops, restaurants and bars however they live in the shadow of these people and their behaviour.”

Miss Thompson said many residents/business owners have complained about long waiting times when calling 101, which has put them off reporting further issues.

A Neath-based business owner who wanted to remain anonymous told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she has stopped trying to report issues because it takes so long to get through to police.

She said she has seen “drug takers, beggars, verbal abuse and physical abuse” near her workplace.

“We need a higher police presence in the area – not only in the town centre but also along the canal path because when they move them on from the centre that is where they all go.”

Miss Thompson said she would like to see officials get “right to the source” of the issues, which is drug and alcohol abuse, by encouraging business owners not to serve people who are intoxicated.

“If they’re not going to refuse them this problem’s going to continue. It’s a bit of a vicious cycle.

“People aren’t feeling that actions are being taken because they’re still seeing issues on the street and they’re still too uncomfortable going into town. They’re seeing violence and abuse.. they’re not seeing any change.”

NPT Council leader Leanne Jones said police and council resources are limited and the “key” to tackling the problems in Neath is reporting them to police.

She said last week, a constituent told her “an intoxicated gentleman was messing about near a phone box and peeing everywhere” but did not report the issue.

“People are not reporting incidents… if it is not being reported to police, they cannot put the resources into the town centre to tackle them.”

Cllr Jones agreed there have been “issues” with people being able to report problems via 101 because police saw “their busiest period ever” following Operation Lineum in March, an increased police presence in the town in response to a perceived increase in crime and disorder.

“We have got very limited resources in Neath Port Talbot but I think we’re doing an excellent job with the resources we’ve got. We’ve got PCs and we’ve got PCSOs covering a wide district.

“Communication and partnership working are absolutely key in this. If the police don’t know about the issues they can’t add their extra resources. We are listening, we do care.”

According to Cllr Jones, Neath “is not perfect… but everybody possible is working on those issues”.

She said there are a range of problems with “undesirables in the town centre” but people can be “quick enough to tarnish people with the same brush”.

“We have got to look at the bigger picture and the world we live in at the moment. There are far worse towns… Swansea, Bridgend and Merthyr have got their problems… I don’t personally think it’s unique to Neath and I can’t say why Neath has got these issues.

“Some of these people are battling addiction or facing a really difficult time. Deprivation is a huge part of it and the availability of drugs is possibly a huge part of it.

“You’ve got substance abuse, violence against women.. It’s a mixture of things happening across Neath Port Talbot, not just the town centre. I would say people have noticed it more during the pandemic because during lockdown our town’s were empty.”

In a bid to improve public safety in places like Neath town centre, NPT Council is planning to install a new CCTV system across the county borough.

Cllr Jones said this is “a major priority” and licensing officers are also visiting premises to remind business owners not to serve alcohol to intoxicated people.

“I’m a Neath girl. There’s no one who wants to see our town flourish more than me. I want people to go there and enjoy it. I do feel for people and the passion they have for the community and I share that passion.

“I’ve got a twelve year old daughter, I’ve got no issues with her walking through town. We’ve got some cracking independent businesses, we’ve got the market, we’ve got Victoria gardens. We’ve got an iconic town I’d like to think.”

The council and police have also formed a “business crime reduction partnership” aimed at reducing crime in NPT county borough. Businesses who join the scheme can receive a radio surveillance system to notify other traders about criminal activity as well as information on local offenders.

Local Police Inspector Matt Otteson said: ““Quite often we are the first point of contact for anyone who wants to report anti-social behaviour or believes they are a victim. We want to ensure that everyone who contacts the police receives assistance and support. The nature of the call will help us determine the most appropriate response.”