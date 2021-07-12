A PORSCHE driver was caught speeding at nearly twice the limit.
Sharon Anne Challenger-Harvey, 52, from East Aberthaw, was clocked at 75mph in a 40mph zone on the A48 in Brocastle on December 12, 2020.
She was driving a Porsche Cayenne.
At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, Challenger-Harvey was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.
Her driving record was endorsed with six points.
