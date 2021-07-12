A MAN from Hull who travelled 250 miles to Gwent to commit sexual offences against a child has appeared in court.

Mark Lenthall, 53, from Kingston Upon Hull, appeared before Newport Magistrates Court today, where he pleaded guilty to four sexual offences with regard to a girl under 16 years of age, as well as breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was arrested on Saturday in Caerphilly following an intelligence led operation by detectives from Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Newport Crown Court on Monday, July 26 when he will be sentenced.

Detective Superintendent Richard Williams, head of Tarian said: “Lenthall travelled some 250 miles from home with the intention of committing his crimes.

“Such was the strength of the evidence against Mark Lenthall that he had little option this morning but to enter guilty pleas to all the charges against him.

“Tackling child sexual exploitation of all types is a national priority for law enforcement and we are pursuing more offenders and safeguarding more children than ever before.

"The police alone cannot stop the demand for child abuse images and more needs to be done to prevent abuse in the first place.

“Further work is needed to reduce the availability of imagery, provide support to people with an inappropriate sexual interest in children and to raise levels of understanding around the risks of taking and distributing indecent images of children.

"Organisations such as the Lucy Faithful Foundation are vitally important in helping people and giving them access to appropriate services.

"People accessing indecent images or with an interest in doing should stop and contact the Lucy Faithful Stop it Now helpline on 0808 1000 900."