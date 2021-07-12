POLICE have renewed an appeal for help to find a Caerphilly man, who has now been missing for more than three weeks.
Sixty-year-old Glyn Griffiths was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 20.
Earlier that afternoon, between midday and 12.45pm, he went to Asda in Caerphilly.
He is described as 5’9” tall, of a slim build with grey hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the reference 21*221975.
