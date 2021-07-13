A POST office in a Blaenau Gwent community which abruptly shut its doors earlier this month could be set to return.

Cefn Golau post office in Tredegar closed its doors Friday, July 2 - but at the time the Post Office said the closure was temporary.

And now, in a letter to South Wales East MS Peredur Owen Griffiths, consultation manager Leonard Habin said: "I would like to clarify that the type of service we would hope to establish here would be a local-style branch which runs alongside the retail shop in newly refurbished premises and creates a more modern and convenient experience for customers.

"The local style of Post Office operates from a serving point located on the shop counter, enabling customers to access a wide range of Post Office products and services, alongside retail transactions.

"Please be assured that it is not our intention to make this an inferior or part-time Post Office service, in fact Post Office hours would be aligned to the store so customers will benefit from Post Office services being available during all the store opening hours."

He added: "I am pleased to confirm we are currently progressing an application from an interested party to run the Post Office, however, I am unable to give further details at this stage.

"We are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and will of course keep you informed when we have further news to share."

Responding to the news, Plaid Cymru MS Mr Griffiths said: "I welcome the news that there an ‘interested party’ keen to resume post office "

"The Post Office is vital in so many ways for communities like Cefn Golau and we must do all we can to support them and ensure that they are there for local people when needed. I hope any replacement service is quick to resume and when it gets up and running, is well-used and has bright future in the community for many years to come."