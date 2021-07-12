A CAREER criminal barred from entering most of Newport city centre is back behind bars for breaching the ban.
Arnis Nassa, who has 72 previous convictions for 155 offences, was jailed after he broke the conditions of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
The 40-year-old, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was also locked up after he pleaded guilty to stealing a £500 Samsung laptop.
He also admitted fraud by using someone else’s debit card to make a gain of £113.61 for himself.
Nassa was jailed for 12 weeks at the city’s magistrates’ court.
He was ordered to pay £413.61 in compensation to his two victims.
The defendant’s two-year CBO, imposed in February, prevents him from entering most of the Pill area of Newport as well as Baneswell and the city centre.
