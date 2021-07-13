A CAERPHILLY man will be leading Rotary in South Wales for the coming year.
Ray Bevan from Oakdale is a member of Rotary Pontllanfraith and has been for 11 years, he said it opened up a whole new world for him. He will be taking on the role for the period between July to June 2022.
Mr Bevan is a retired secondary schoolteacher and GCSE examiner. An amateur musician and former member of Glamorgan Youth Orchestra, he has played a key part on the Rotary’s young musician competition.
He will be focusing on young people and the environment in this year for Rotary work.
“I would like to see us seek out and find ways of working more closely with and not just for our communities,” he said.
“I would also like to see much more collaborative work on joint projects with other volunteer groups.”
