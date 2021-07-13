CARDIFF'S velodrome is set to be relocated from Maindy to the International Sports Village in the Bay.

The velodrome is currently by the Maindy Centre, off North Road and Crown Way. A new replacement track will be built in the Sports Village, with construction beginning next year.

The track is moving partly to make space for the expansion of Cathays High School, which will soon have a new, larger building and expanded intake.

Another reason is Cardiff council wants to continue developing the Sports Village, including building a one-kilometre circuit around the area and turning the former Toys-R-Us into a large bike shop.

MORE NEWS:

A full business case will be drawn up over the summer, pending approval from the council’s cabinet on Thursday, July 15. The council would then apply for planning permission in September, with work on the ground expected to start in the first few months of next year.

Councillor Russell Goodway, cabinet member for investment and development, said: “We have an opportunity to revitalise the offering at the International Sports Village and the new velodrome will help create another focal point alongside the White Water Rafting Centre, the International Swimming Pool and the Ice Arena Wales.

“We are engaging with the key cycling groups and organisations which use the Maindy site and the feedback has been very positive. We would hope to have design works ready to submit to planning by September so construction might begin in early 2022.”

Plans to relocate the velodrome have split opinion in Cardiff’s cycling community. Some groups welcomed the plans as an investment into the sport, while others have criticised the demolition of the Maindy track as unnecessary and a loss of a “historic community asset.”

Anne Adams-King, CEO of Welsh Cycling, said: “Welsh Cycling have been involved with Cardiff council in the discussions about the relocation of the velodrome from Maindy to the Sports Village and are excited about the opportunities that this will bring for cycling.

“Welsh Cycling have been involved throughout the process and British Cycling have also provided technical input. Furthermore, we have been assured of no lack of continuity of use between Maindy and the new facility. We are looking forward to continuing to work with the council’s project team to help to develop a facility that will support the growth of cycling.”

Deian Jones, chair of Maindy Flyers Cycling Club, said: “As a growing club with an illustrious history, Maindy Flyers welcomes Cardiff council’s commitment to a seamless transition to a new facility. Development of the closed road circuit together with the new velodrome will provide a safe environment to develop youth cycling further, and will be appreciated by the club’s membership of over 150 riders all of which are under 18.”

But more than 750 petitioners have called on the council not to demolish the Maindy Velodrome. The petition, started by Anthony Warland, said: “Widespread opposition to the plans in the Cardiff cycling community has been completely ignored.

“Maindy Velodrome is well-located, fit-for-purpose and is used extensively for training and racing by cycling clubs across Cardiff. Built in 1951, the track hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1958 and was home to Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas. Removing the track represents the loss of a historic community asset.”

Another concern is the new track would be shorter: 333 metres long instead of the current 460 metres. The new track will also have steeper banking than the current one, potentially affecting what bicycles riders can use.

A spokesman for Whitchurch Cycling Club said: “[While we] don’t object in principle to the development of a velodrome in the Sports Village, this should be in addition to the Maindy track rather than a replacement, as what is proposed is not a like-for-like replacement.

“The current track is 460 metres long and caters for a range of abilities, from children learning to ride to local cycling and triathlon clubs. The proposed track at the Sports Village will only be 333 metres long and will have steeper banking, making it more suited to specialist track bikes, rather than something the wider community can use.”

The council responded to some concerns in a lengthy frequently-asked-questions document on the plans. Addressing the shorter distance, the council said cycling experts have helped with the design of the new track, including from British Cycling and Welsh Cycling. The steeper banking would not restrict the track to fixed wheel bikes only, the council said.

A council spokesman said: “The 333-metre velodrome will be built to a specification commensurate to the needs of its users and in line with intended use of the facility. It is the whole geometry of the track that inputs into this, not just one angle. It is intended that the velodrome will continue to provide opportunity for cycling at all levels, which includes novice riders and those on road bikes as well as competitive track riders and performance athletes.

“The delivery of a cluster of modern cycling facilities is considered a fantastic opportunity to support the growth of sport and physical activity and to provide residents and visitors with a fantastic place to go to enjoy themselves.

“The Cathays High School project provides an opportunity for a new track facility to be brought forward in the new year, bringing a greater range of cycle track opportunities to our capital.”