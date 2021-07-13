AN INQUEST into the death of Newport man who died hours after allegedly being restrained by police has been opened.

Moyied Bashir, 29, of Maesglas Crescent died on February 17.

Newport Coroner’s Court heard how police and ambulance were called to Mr Bashir’s home address at around 9am on that date.

Police restrained Mr Bashir and he was transported to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

There, he was pronounced dead at 11.41am.

His death sparked protests and an appeal to release police bodycam footage of his arrest.

A post-mortem examination was carried out the following day, but senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders said his cause of death remained “unascertained.”

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into Mr Bashir’s death is currently open.

“The circumstances of his death in that he died in or shortly after being in police custody and that his cause of death is currently unascertained requires me to investigate his death under the terms of an inquest,” said Ms Saunders.

The inquest will be heard in the week beginning July 11, 2022.

Explaining the reason for the delay, Ms Saunders said: “This court has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and was closed for some time.

“We have a significant backlog of inquests to be heard. In addition, there are a significant number of cases that need to be heard with a jury. We have only just started hearing jury cases again.

“Moyied’s inquest must be heard with a jury, and therefore July next year is the first available date that I can hear the inquest.”