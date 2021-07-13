NEWPORT residents have been fined hundreds of pounds for putting out too much rubbish for collection.
Three residents have been fined for failing to comply with household waste collection requirements.
These cases were heard at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 5.
Ester Bandyova
Bandyova, of Llanwern Street, Newport, was ordered to pay more than £500 for the offence.
On February 19, 2020, he "continued to present excess waste for collection and failed to present her waste in accordance with Newport City Council's requirements".
He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32.
Bandyova was also ordered to cover costs of £294.40, leaving a total to be paid of £546.40.
Sunehna Ali
Ali, of Trinity Place, Pill, was found in breach of the household waste requirements orders on March 13, 2020.
She was fined £220 for the offence and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.
Costs in the case totalled £383.40, leaving a total to be paid of £635.40.
Chelsea Barton
Barton, of Hillside Crescent, Newport, has been fined more than £200 for failing to comply with the requirements.
The offence took place on December 2, 2019.
She was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £300.
Barton was also told to pay a £32 victim surcharge, taking her total to £552.
