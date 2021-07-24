A NEWPORT based hiker has found a brick in the ground from a Tredegar brickworks -which closed more than 60 years ago.

Helen Harman, from Newport, was out on a hike in woodland not far from Treherbert Station, when she found a brick, which she beleives originates from the Tredegar Brickworks - which closed in 1960.

Ms Harman, who was born in Cardiff and grew up in the Vale of Glamorgan, said: "I love it when you spot things in the ground when out walking. I was excited to see this Tredegar brick sunk into the ground on a recent walk. I always like to take a picture and then come home and learn a little more.

"So what did I find out? I believe this to be a ‘Tredegar’ type 1 from the Tredegar Brickworks. Tredegar Brickworks appears to have originally formed part of the Tredegar Iron Company site (located in Tredegar, Wales) and was established around 1877.

"It was upgraded between 1900-1915 and then reduced in size in 1948 after Tredegar Iron Company nationalisation by the National Coal Board. The brickworks closed in 1960."

Ms Harman lost her job during the pandemic so went and joined the social health care sector whilst she developed the Heritage Hiker blog to encourage others to enjoy the outdoors and what is on their doorstep to improve morale and well being.

"I would have gone crazy without walking and researching during lockdown," she said. "It has also helped with losing my job and the limited opportunities afterwards, then the family dog passed away and my mother got diagnosed with a triple negative breast cancer and is currently in the midst of six-cycle chemotherapy treatment.

"It really has been my saviour and I can’t recommend it enough for well being."