BUDDING chefs from Newport and Cardiff are wanted to take part in the new series of hit TV show Come Dine With Me.
MultiStory Media are looking for contestants to take part in series 18 and 19 of the Channel 4 show where participants create a meal which is judge by others in their group who then take on the same challenge.
To enter, you must be:
- At least 18 years old.
- A legal resident in the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man and also currently living in these areas.
You must not be:
- Currently employed by MultiStory Media or Channel 4 and have not been previously employed by either of the organisations or any of the ITV group of companies.
- A live-in partner or immediate relative (mother, father, son, daughter, brother, sister etc) of an employee of any of the above.
- Not have been a professional chef or trained as a professional chef.
Entries are open until September 10 and you can enter here: https://itv.etribez.com/ag/itvmultistory/cdwm/welcome.html?fbclid=IwAR2RX-yNaqao7MNqS5o6znvA1sQZZEuVuwE7I3pZzqTIPoS46ggoGnopCrY
