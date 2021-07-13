A VANDAL slashed 100 tyres at a used car dealership in a “revenge attack” because he claimed the business’ owner arranged to have him beaten up.

Darren Kent, 42, caused more than £5,000 worth of damage at Newport’s Carpoint UK after he attacked 25 cars.

Claire Pickthall, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how CCTV cameras had captured the defendant slitting the tyres on May 18.

Kent had climbed into the compound on Mill Parade after the premises had been locked up for the night.

She said: “When he was arrested, he made full and frank admissions to the police.

“The defendant told them he believed someone at the business was involved in violence towards him.

“He said he came back to see how they liked it.

“It was, by his own admission, a revenge attack.”

Kent, of Conway Croft, Newport, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

The total loss to Carpoint UK was £5,800.

Miss Pickthall said he had 25 previous convictions for 55 offences.

These included criminal damage for throwing a concrete slab at a parked car and throwing a brick through a window.

Stuart John, representing Kent, said his client’s best mitigation was his guilty plea entered at the very first opportunity when he appeared before the magistrates’ court.

His lawyer added how the defendant had been heroin free for the last six months and now had “stable accommodation”.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told Kent: “You said you did it because the owner had arranged to have people assault you.

“This was an incredible misjudgement by you.

“It was a very foolish thing to do.

“I don’t know what you were thinking or how you could get away with this.

“You caused a significant amount of trouble and damage to this business.”

Kent was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and observe a four-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

The defendant must pay £180 prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.