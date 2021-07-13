A MAN has pleaded guilty to an assault in Cardiff.
Kain James Jason, 37, from Butetown was arrested on Saturday, July 10 in relation to an assault on Thursday, July 1 at the Esso Garage in Riverside.
Mr Jason was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of cannabis, and appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Monday, July 12. He pleaded guilty, and will be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, July 26.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered facial injuries in the assault.
