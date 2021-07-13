THERE has been one newly recorded death relating to Covid according to the Public Health Wales stats.
The death was not recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – whose total death told remains at 961.
The sole death brings the Wales total to 5,580.
There have also been 737 Covid cases reported in the past 24 hours in Wales. 114 of these were in the Gwent area covered by the ABUHB health board.
Blaenau Gwent again records the lowest number of new cases in the region with 11. Newport recorded 20, Monmouthshire recorded 21, Torfaen 30 and Caerphilly with 32 – the highest cases in Gwent.
Torfaen remains the only Gwent area with a case rate above the Wales average of 22.3 cases per 100,000, with Torfaen’s sitting at 31.9, the fifth highest in Wales. Monmouthshire’s care rate is just below the Wales average on 22.2, Caerphilly is on 17.7, Blaenau Gwent on 15.7 and Newport on 12.9
Cardiff recorded the highest new case numbers in Wales with 94, while Ceredigion recorded the lowest with just four.
Here are all the latest cases by area:
Cardiff – 94
Wrexham – 65
Flintshire – 64
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 48
Powys – 47
Bridgend – 44
Denbighshire – 43
Conwy – 36
Swansea – 33
Caerphilly – 32
Torfaen – 30
Vale of Glamorgan - 24
Carmarthenshire – 21
Monmouthshire – 21
Gwynedd – 20
Newport – 20
Anglesey – 16
Blaenau Gwent – 11
Neath Port Talbot – 11
Merthyr Tydfil – 7
Pembrokeshire – 6
Ceredigion – 4
Unknown location – 7
Resident outside Wales - 33
