A TEENAGER has been arrested relating to a bike theft.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery relating to the theft of a bike from an underpass in Newport on Sunday, July 11.

The bike has been returned to its owner and the boy has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information relating to the case is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media channels and quote 2100242796.